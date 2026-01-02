KKR Bangladeshi Player Row: Devkinandan Thakur BLASTS Shah Rukh Khan

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur strongly criticised Shah Rukh Khan and KKR for selecting a Bangladeshi cricketer in the IPL auction. Citing alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, Thakur called the move heartless and demanded the player's removal, urging the auction amount be given to affected Hindu families.

