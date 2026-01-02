Air Defense Forces Destroy 86 Of 116 Drones Used By Russians To Attack Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 1, 2026, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 116 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, Shatalovo (Russian Federation), Chauda, Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 70 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, January 2, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 86 other types of drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Twenty-seven UCAVs were recorded hitting 23 locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

Russian troops launched 30 strikes on Sumy region, causing damage

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 2, Russian UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia twice, causing damage.

