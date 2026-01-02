Russian Strike On Hospital In Chernihiv Region: Fire Breaks Out, Three Service Vehicles Destroyed
“Yesterday evening, the Russians attacked Semenivka several times with drones. There was a strike by Geran drones on the Semenivka city hospital. Preliminary reports indicate that three service vehicles, garages, and utility rooms were destroyed, and the food service facility was damaged. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, but it was extinguished," Chaus said.
He added that the Molniya strike damaged windows in a five-story building.
In addition, the official noted that at night, a Geran drone struck the territory of one of the forestries in the Koriukivka district. A utility building caught fire. The fire was extinguished.
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian troops fired on the region 27 times in the past 24 hours, with 50 explosions recorded.Read also: Russian troops launched 30 strikes on Sumy region, causing damage
As reported by Ukrinform, on New Year's Eve, Russian troops struck a residential area of the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with a drone. During the day, they hit an energy facility in the Koriukivka district.
Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA
