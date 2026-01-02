Hadi De Carrere Rallies Late To Claim Umm Al Zubar Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Hadi De Carrere produced a strong late surge to claim the feature Umm Al Zubar Cup, the Purebred Arabian Open Allowance Race, at the 31st Al Rayyan Race Meeting, prevailing in a dramatic finish at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The gelding was positioned handily throughout before being asked for his effort in the closing stages of the 1900m race.



Marco Casamento rides Hadi De Carrere to victory.

Showing a determined turn of foot, Hadi De Carrere closed relentlessly inside the final furlong and caught the long-time leader Salwa right on the line to score by a head.

The victory marked a successful evening for trainer Gassim Al Ghazali and jockey Marco Casamento, who combined effectively throughout the card.

Their understanding was again evident in the feature as the pair timed the run to perfection in a tightly contested race. Head of QREC Racing Operations Section Rashid Saed Adiba handed the trophies of the Umm Al Zubar Cup to the winners. Earlier in the eight-race programme, Sahm Al Bawadi delivered an impressive performance to capture the Purebred Arabian Show Horses and Mares race, drawing clear to win by a commanding 41⁄2 lengths.



A race begins during the 31th Al Rayyan Race Meeting at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The Thoroughbred Handicap went to Super Mo, who asserted late authority to score by 21⁄2 lengths.

In the Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0-60), Mallhog dominated from the front and stretched clear to post a decisive five-length victory. Al-Yaseen Zakhir continued the good run for the Ghazali–Casamento combination with success in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap.

The Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate saw Wahaas show grit to get up by a neck, while Little Lips prevailed in the Thoroughbred Handicap (0-60).

In the first race yesterday, Tawfeeq opened his account in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate winning the 1700m race by quarter of a length.