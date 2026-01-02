130 Needy Couples Tied The Knot In Herat Mass Wedding

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): With the support of a charitable foundation, 130 young couples from needy families in Herat province began their married lives during the 15th round of a mass wedding ceremony.

In addition to covering all wedding-related expenses, the foundation also provided dowries worth approximately 100,000 Afghanis to each couple.

Abdul Haq Sediqi, head of the Habibyar Charity Foundation, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the couples were selected from among poor and underprivileged families.

He said the foundation not only financed the wedding ceremonies but also arranged dowries valued at 100,000 Afghanis for each couple.

Sediqi noted that such ceremonies are organized annually, adding that the initiative aims to support young people who have been unable to marry for years due to economic hardship, unemployment, and the high cost of weddings.

Meanwhile, several grooms expressed happiness over the event, saying they had long awaited marriage but were prevented by financial difficulties and lack of employment.

Zabiullah, one of the grooms and a resident of Farah province, described mass weddings as an effective way to ease the economic burdens faced by young people.

He urged other philanthropists to launch similar programs to help facilitate marriages for needy youth.

Qari Ismatullah Hanafi, who himself had been engaged for many years, said such ceremonies not only reduce financial pressure but can also help curb the growing migration of young people to other countries.

sa