Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Austria Provides $1M To Support Returning Afghan Refugees

2026-01-02 04:01:05
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Austria has contributed $1 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support returning Afghan refugees.

In a post on X, UNHCR stated that the funding will strengthen its assistance programs and help families return to their homes safely and with dignity.

The agency added:“With Austria's generous contribution of $1 million, UNHCR will enhance its support services this year, assist returning refugees in the reintegration process, and help families return to their homes safely and with dignity.”

MENAFN02012026000174011037ID1110547263



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

