Austria Provides $1M To Support Returning Afghan Refugees
KABUL (Pajhwok): Austria has contributed $1 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support returning Afghan refugees.
In a post on X, UNHCR stated that the funding will strengthen its assistance programs and help families return to their homes safely and with dignity.
The agency added:“With Austria's generous contribution of $1 million, UNHCR will enhance its support services this year, assist returning refugees in the reintegration process, and help families return to their homes safely and with dignity.”
