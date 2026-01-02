Austria Provides $1M To Support Returning Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Austria has contributed $1 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support returning Afghan refugees.

In a post on X, UNHCR stated that the funding will strengthen its assistance programs and help families return to their homes safely and with dignity.

The agency added:“With Austria's generous contribution of $1 million, UNHCR will enhance its support services this year, assist returning refugees in the reintegration process, and help families return to their homes safely and with dignity.”

