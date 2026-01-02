Houses And Shopping Center Damaged In Zaporizhzhia Due To Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on its Facebook page.

During the night, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia twice with UCAVs.

The first wave occurred late in the evening on January 1. Three fires broke out: A non-residential annex to a high-rise building and two farm buildings caught fire. Debris damaged residential buildings, road surface, and cars.

The second attack occurred at around 2:00 a.m. on January 2. The strike caused a fire in a shopping center. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, and State Emergency Service sappers surveyed the area for dangerous drone debris.

As Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, later clarified on television, the Russians were attempting to target the energy infrastructure.

“The energy infrastructure is under great threat. The enemy tried to strike the energy infrastructure again last night, but as of this morning, all users in the region have electricity,” Fedorov said.

According to him, one of the most massive drone attacks took place last night.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Ukrainian Armed Forces; a significant part of the enemy's targets were destroyed while still approaching the city. This is what allowed us to avoid casualties among the residents last night,” the Head of the Regional Military Administration clarified.

“Special Valdai operation”: How Kremlin trying to sabotage peace talks with fake drone attack claims

Despite this, the enemy struck the city nine times. Residential buildings, commercial facilities, and infrastructure were hit.

As of this morning, dozens of damaged houses and commercial premises have been recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones massively attacked Zaporizhzhia explosions were heard in the city, and fires broke out.

Photos: Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform

Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.