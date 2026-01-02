Russian Troops Launched 30 Strikes On Sumy Region, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on its Facebook page.

Most of the strikes were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used artillery, FPV drones, and guided aerial bombs.

A civilian infrastructure facility in the Krasnopillia community was damaged.

A private home and a passenger car were damaged in the Sumy community.

Private residential buildings were destroyed in the Seredyna-Buda and Hlukhiv communities.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the first day of 2026, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure, damaging a locomotive depot, freight cars, and other logistics facilities, but train traffic did not stop.

Photo: Suspilne Sumy