Voltalia Starts Construction Of Hybrid Renewable Energy Cluster In Uzbekistan
The first phase of construction began following the signing of investment agreements on December 5, 2025, in the presence of the President of Uzbekistan. Commissioning is scheduled for 2027.
Voltalia signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the government of Uzbekistan in March 2025. The agreement laid the foundation for the Artemisya project, Central Asia's first hybrid energy cluster combining solar, wind, and energy storage technologies. The partnership is based on a 25-year contract for electricity generated by solar and wind power plants and a 15-year contract for energy storage services. The overall project portfolio includes 126 megawatts of solar capacity, 300 megawatts of wind power, and battery storage systems totaling 100 megawatts/200 megawatt-hours.
The project will support Uzbekistan's targets to increase renewable energy capacity to eight gigawatts by 2026 and 12 gigawatts by 2030, while significantly reducing CO2 emissions through the expansion of clean energy.
