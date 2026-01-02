Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
December 22
|
1.7
|
December 29
|
1.7
|
December 23
|
1.7
|
December 30
|
1.7
|
December 24
|
1.7
|
December 31
|
-
|
December 25
|
1.7
|
January 1
|
-
|
December 26
|
1.7
|
January
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0023 manat this week, and the weighted average rate grew by 0.00029 manat, amounting to 2.00105 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
December 22
|
1.9924
|
December 29
|
1.9999
|
December 23
|
2.0018
|
December 30
|
2.0022
|
December 24
|
2.0045
|
December 31
|
-
|
December 25
|
2.0019
|
January 1
|
-
|
December 26
|
2.0032
|
January 2
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
2.00076
|
Average rate per week
|
2.00105
The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0257 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.02431 manat, amounting to 2.18435 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
December 22
|
2.1118
|
December 29
|
2.1972
|
December 23
|
2.1637
|
December 30
|
2.1715
|
December 24
|
2.1798
|
December 31
|
-
|
December 25
|
2.1512
|
January 1
|
-
|
December 26
|
2.1937
|
January 2
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
2.16004
|
Average rate per week
|
2.18435
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.0396 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
December 22
|
0.0397
|
December 29
|
0.0396
|
December 23
|
0.0397
|
December 30
|
0.0396
|
December 24
|
0.0397
|
December 31
|
-
|
December 25
|
0.0397
|
January 1
|
-
|
December 26
|
0.0397
|
January 2
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0397
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0396
*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 31, 2025, through January 1 and 2, 2026, the exchange rate for those days wasn't disclosed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment