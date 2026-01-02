Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market


2026-01-02 02:07:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

December 22

1.7

December 29

1.7

December 23

1.7

December 30

1.7

December 24

1.7

December 31

-

December 25

1.7

January 1

-

December 26

1.7

January

-

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0023 manat this week, and the weighted average rate grew by 0.00029 manat, amounting to 2.00105 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

December 22

1.9924

December 29

1.9999

December 23

2.0018

December 30

2.0022

December 24

2.0045

December 31

-

December 25

2.0019

January 1

-

December 26

2.0032

January 2

-

Average rate per week

2.00076

Average rate per week

2.00105

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0257 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.02431 manat, amounting to 2.18435 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

December 22

2.1118

December 29

2.1972

December 23

2.1637

December 30

2.1715

December 24

2.1798

December 31

-

December 25

2.1512

January 1

-

December 26

2.1937

January 2

-

Average rate per week

2.16004

Average rate per week

2.18435

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.0396 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

December 22

0.0397

December 29

0.0396

December 23

0.0397

December 30

0.0396

December 24

0.0397

December 31

-

December 25

0.0397

January 1

-

December 26

0.0397

January 2

-

Average rate per week

0.0397

Average rate per week

0.0396

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 31, 2025, through January 1 and 2, 2026, the exchange rate for those days wasn't disclosed.

MENAFN02012026000187011040ID1110547108



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search