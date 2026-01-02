Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar December 22 1.7 December 29 1.7 December 23 1.7 December 30 1.7 December 24 1.7 December 31 - December 25 1.7 January 1 - December 26 1.7 January - Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0023 manat this week, and the weighted average rate grew by 0.00029 manat, amounting to 2.00105 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro December 22 1.9924 December 29 1.9999 December 23 2.0018 December 30 2.0022 December 24 2.0045 December 31 - December 25 2.0019 January 1 - December 26 2.0032 January 2 - Average rate per week 2.00076 Average rate per week 2.00105

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0257 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.02431 manat, amounting to 2.18435 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble December 22 2.1118 December 29 2.1972 December 23 2.1637 December 30 2.1715 December 24 2.1798 December 31 - December 25 2.1512 January 1 - December 26 2.1937 January 2 - Average rate per week 2.16004 Average rate per week 2.18435

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.0396 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira December 22 0.0397 December 29 0.0396 December 23 0.0397 December 30 0.0396 December 24 0.0397 December 31 - December 25 0.0397 January 1 - December 26 0.0397 January 2 - Average rate per week 0.0397 Average rate per week 0.0396

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 31, 2025, through January 1 and 2, 2026, the exchange rate for those days wasn't disclosed.