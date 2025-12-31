403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China criticizes Netherlands over semiconductor supply chain dispute
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday accused the Netherlands of failing to take responsibility for a global semiconductor supply chain crisis, blaming Dutch “interference” in the operations of chipmaker Nexperia.
A spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said that the Dutch government’s “improper administrative interference” in Nexperia, a subsidiary of Chinese company Wingtech Technology Co., has triggered widespread disruptions in the semiconductor sector, according to reports.
“It is perplexing that in the face of widespread anxiety and concern within the global industry, the Dutch side remains unmoved and persists in its own course, showing no sense of responsibility whatsoever for the security of the global semiconductor industry and supply chains, nor has it taken any substantive action,” the spokesperson said.
Beijing urged the Netherlands to “refrain from acting willfully, immediately correct its wrongdoing, and remove any obstacles that hinder the stability and security of the global semiconductor industry and supply chains,” according to the statement.
The dispute began in late September when the Dutch government assumed control of Nexperia, citing concerns that technology could be transferred to China. The intervention, conducted under the Dutch Availability of Goods Act, blocked management decisions viewed as potential threats to Dutch or European security. The move followed US warnings about Nexperia’s ties to Wingtech.
Wingtech described the Dutch government’s actions as “excessive interference driven by geopolitical bias.”
A spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said that the Dutch government’s “improper administrative interference” in Nexperia, a subsidiary of Chinese company Wingtech Technology Co., has triggered widespread disruptions in the semiconductor sector, according to reports.
“It is perplexing that in the face of widespread anxiety and concern within the global industry, the Dutch side remains unmoved and persists in its own course, showing no sense of responsibility whatsoever for the security of the global semiconductor industry and supply chains, nor has it taken any substantive action,” the spokesperson said.
Beijing urged the Netherlands to “refrain from acting willfully, immediately correct its wrongdoing, and remove any obstacles that hinder the stability and security of the global semiconductor industry and supply chains,” according to the statement.
The dispute began in late September when the Dutch government assumed control of Nexperia, citing concerns that technology could be transferred to China. The intervention, conducted under the Dutch Availability of Goods Act, blocked management decisions viewed as potential threats to Dutch or European security. The move followed US warnings about Nexperia’s ties to Wingtech.
Wingtech described the Dutch government’s actions as “excessive interference driven by geopolitical bias.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment