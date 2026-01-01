Vietnam Takes Over Asean Committee In Doha Chairmanship From Thailand

By Joey Aguilar

Doha

The chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Committee in Doha (ACD) was officially handed over from Thailand to Vietnam at a ceremony held at the Mandarin Oriental Doha on December 30.

Thai ambassador Sira Swangsilpa formally transferred the 2026 ACD chairmanship to Vietnamese ambassador Nguyen Huy Hiep during a luncheon meeting attended by the seven Asean envoys based in Doha. The gathering marked the 73rd ACD meeting and also served as a farewell for Indonesian ambassador Ridwan Hassan, who is retiring from diplomatic service.

As chair of the ACD in 2025, the Thai embassy in Qatar, in collaboration with member missions, organised 16 activities aimed at enhancing Asean's role and visibility in Qatar. These initiatives focused on diplomatic engagement, strengthening cooperation between Qatar and Asean member states, and promoting sustainability, cultural exchange, and closer ties among the Asean diplomatic missions in Doha.

Philippine ambassador Mardomel Celo D Melicor joined fellow heads of mission at the meeting. In a post on its official Facebook page, the Philippine embassy said the meeting reviewed the ACD's 2025 activities, highlighting efforts to deepen diplomatic and cultural engagement with Qatar while advancing the regional bloc's interests in the country.

Melicor commended Thailand for its leadership during the past year and underlined the Philippines' commitment to supporting Vietnam as it assumes the chairmanship.

The ACD comprises the diplomatic missions of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The committee serves as a platform for coordinating Asean-related initiatives in Qatar and strengthening dialogue with Qatari institutions and the wider Gulf region.

Throughout 2025, the ACD highlighted the importance of expanding political and economic cooperation with Qatar, noting that trade ties between Asean and Qatar are estimated at around $15bn annually. The committee also underscored opportunities to broaden collaboration in areas such as digital innovation, clean energy, sustainability, and investment, signalling a deepening partnership beyond ceremonial engagement.

Among the year's key initiatives was an exhibition marking Asean's 58th anniversary, held at M7 in Doha on September 9. Themed“United in Sustainability,” it showcased innovative upcycling solutions and highlighted growing cooperation between Southeast Asia and Qatar in environmental stewardship. According to the ACD, the event demonstrated how creativity and technology can transform waste into functional, everyday products.

In addition, the ACD, in cooperation with Qatar's Ministry of Municipality, organised a public walkathon at Legtaifiya Park. The event brought together ambassadors, diplomatic staff, and their families from the seven Asean embassies in Doha, alongside members of the local community, with the aim of promoting healthy lifestyles and community engagement.