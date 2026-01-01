New DG Abhinav Kumar Meets Uttarakhand CM Dhami, Discusses Security

After assuming charge as Director General (Intelligence/Security/Prisons), Abhinav Kumar met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday night. During the courtesy meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated Abhinav Kumar on his new responsibility and extended his best wishes for his tenure.

The meeting is understood to have included a brief discussion of issues related to internal security, intelligence coordination, and prison administration in the state.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed confidence that Abhinav Kumar's experience and leadership would further strengthen the state's security framework and ensure effective coordination among intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

The meeting underscored the state government's emphasis on maintaining law and order and enhancing security preparedness across Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand's 2026 Development Roadmap

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that 2026 is set to be a decisive, results-oriented year for the state's development, with the government focusing on effective implementation of policies, visible grassroots-level change and tangible improvement in the income and living standards of citizens.

The 2026 roadmap, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is centred on good governance, inclusive development, economic self-reliance, strengthening agriculture and horticulture, and maintaining environmental balance.

Focus on Governance and Technology

The government's foremost objective is to make governance more transparent, accountable and technology-driven.

In 2026, e-governance will be made mandatory across all departments, with a strong push for digital file systems, online services and time-bound delivery.

Under the zero-tolerance policy against corruption, speedy grievance redressal and timely service delivery will remain top priorities.

Empowering Youth and Women

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that empowering youth and women remains the government's top priority. (ANI)

