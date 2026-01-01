Srinagar-Jammu Highway Open, Mughal Road Shut

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Mughal Road and Sinthan Top Road connecting Kashmir with the Jammu region were closed for vehicular traffic following snowfall, officials said.

However, the Jammu–Srinagar national highway remained open for vehicular traffic, with commuters advised to prefer travel on the highway during daytime in view of the inclement weather.

“The Mughal Road and Sinthan Road are closed due to snow accumulation. People are advised not to travel on these roads till they are fully restored,” according to a traffic police advisory.

The twin routes connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian and Anantnag districts with the Jammu region's Poonch and Kishtwar districts were shut following snowfall at Peer Ki Gali and other areas, including the Sinthan Top belt.

The Jammu–Srinagar highway was open for vehicular traffic, but slow movement was observed due to single-lane traffic at Banihal Nallah, Dewal, Nashri–Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, the advisory said.

“Passengers and light motor vehicle operators are advised to prefer travel on the Jammu–Srinagar national highway during daytime. Please avoid night travel as the movement of heavy motor vehicles between the Nashri tunnel and Navyug tunnel may cause inconvenience to commuters,” it said.