Qatar Steps Up Efforts To Protect Fragile 'Rawda' Ecosystems

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is intensifying efforts to protect its rawdas - natural depressions that form one of the country's most important and fragile ecosystems - as part of wider plans to safeguard biodiversity and meet the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the rawdas play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, acting as natural reservoirs for rainwater, habitats for wildlife and seasonal centers for vegetation growth. Protecting them, officials said, is key to ensuring environmental sustainability for future generations.

According to the ministry, more than 70 rawdas have been fenced off by the end of 2025 to limit human encroachment and uncontrolled grazing. Authorities have also identified around 1,500 rawdas nationwide and created a comprehensive geographic database containing detailed environmental information on each site to support planning and decision-making.

Director of Wildlife Development at the ministry, Khalid Juma Al Muhannadi, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the rawdas are among the most sensitive ecosystems in the country, describing them as strategic environmental assets that support wildlife and preserve biodiversity.

He said the ministry has adopted an integrated approach that combines regulation, monitoring, rehabilitation and public awareness. This includes the use of advanced technologies such as geographic information systems, aerial imagery and drones to track environmental changes and detect violations.

Rehabilitation efforts have seen the planting of more than 14,600 native seedlings during 2025, including sidr, samar, ghaf and acacia species. Seeds are collected from their original habitats and preserved in the national gene bank to protect genetic diversity.

Officials warn that the rawdas face increasing pressure, particularly during the camping season, from off-road driving, unregulated camping, littering and the introduction of non-native plants, as well as urban expansion in some areas.

To address these challenges, the ministry has stepped up inspection campaigns and extended restrictions on camel grazing while regulating sheep and goat grazing for an additional two years. Legal action is taken against violators in coordination with security authorities.

Al Muhannadi stressed the importance of community involvement, urging residents to follow environmental guidelines, report violations and take part in volunteer programs. He said future plans include expanding fencing and rehabilitation projects, launching national initiatives to plant native vegetation and increasing public awareness through digital platforms.

"These efforts reflect Qatar's commitment to protecting its natural heritage and conserving biodiversity in line with national and international environmental obligations," he added.

Salim Qadri Al Yami, Assistant Director of the Ministry's Terrestrial Protection Department, said the department plays a central role in safeguarding rawdas from encroachment through year-round field monitoring, enforcement of environmental laws and community outreach.

Speaking to QNA, Al Yami said environmental inspectors are deployed across rawdas and desert areas to monitor harmful practices such as overgrazing, illegal wood cutting, unregulated camping and damage to wild plants. Violations are documented and legal measures are taken to protect these sensitive ecosystems.

He noted that the most common offences - particularly during the camping and desert excursion season - include overgrazing, which degrades vegetation and accelerates soil erosion; lighting fires directly on the ground; off-road driving that crushes plants and scars the landscape; littering, especially plastic waste; setting up camps in unauthorised locations; and cutting plants for firewood.

Al Yami said regular inspection patrols are carried out throughout the year in coordination with relevant authorities, including the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya). During peak seasons, environmental violations are formally recorded and offenders are referred for legal action.

He urged visitors to respect environmental guidelines, avoid damaging vegetation, keep desert areas clean and ensure no waste is left behind, warning that plastic pollution in particular poses serious risks to both the environment and human health.

Meanwhile, Nawaf Jabr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Director of the Natural Reserves Department, said protected areas play a vital role in conserving Qatar's plant and animal biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance.

He told QNA that natural reserves are an effective tool for environmental protection, supported by regulatory legislation, restrictions on harmful human activities and afforestation initiatives.

Field measures include continuous monitoring of vegetation, preventing encroachments and promoting community participation through conservation and tree-planting projects, alongside media awareness campaigns.

Officials said cooperation between the ministry, its various departments and the local community forms an integrated framework to protect rawdas and natural reserves, helping to preserve Qatar's biodiversity and ensure its sustainability for future generations. (QNA)