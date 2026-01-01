Dubai: More Than 2.8 Million Passengers Use Public Transport On New Year's Eve

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) transported more than 2.8 million passengers during New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations - which over 13 per cent more than last year's over 2.5 million riders.

The RTA pulled of this feat with an integrated traffic and operational plan, carried out in coordination with Dubai Event Security Committee. The plan included the management and regulation of traffic movement and temporary road closures across the emirate.

Recommended For You

The results reflect the readiness and efficiency of the transport system and its ability to ensure smooth mobility and public safety, while reinforcing Dubai's position as a global destination capable of managing major events in line with the highest international standards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The total number of users of public transport, taxis, e-hailing services, and shared mobility during New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations exceeded 2,836,859 passengers.

Metro services on the Red and Green Lines were used by 1,249,636 passengers, while Dubai Tram carried 58,052 passengers. Public buses and bus-on-demand buses recorded 503,264 passengers during the night. Taxis transported 661,538 passengers, and marine transport services ferried 76,745 passengers across all modes. E-hailing services transported 286,135 passengers and shared mobility services carried 1,489 passengers.