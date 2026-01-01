Gross GST Collections Rise 6.1% Yoy To Rs 1.75 Lakh Crore In December 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)India's total goods and services tax (GST) collections rose 6.1% year-on-year in December 2025 to Rs 1,74,550 crore.

The subdued growth in GST collections reflects the sweeping rate cut across sectors which became effective on September 22, 2025.

On a cumulative basis, the GST mop-up in April-December period of current financial year 2025-26 stood at Rs 16,50,039 crore thus registering 8.6% year-on-year growth as compared to Rs 15,19,797 crore in the same period last year.

The official data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday showed that domestic GST revenue during the month of December 2025 was Rs 1,22,574 crore as compared to Rs 1,21,118 crore in the same month of the previous year.

The GST revenue from imports however grew at a healthy pace of 19.7% in December 2025 to Rs 51,977 crore.

As per the official data, net GST revenue (after refunds) grew 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,45,570 crore in December 2025.

As part of the GST Reforms 2.0, the GST Council decided to move to a simplified two-slab structure (5% and 18%) for most items, from the four-slab structure previously.

The GST reform is aimed at easing the burden on households while giving a push to economic activity.

(KNN Bureau)