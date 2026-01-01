MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Happy New Year from Robotics & Automation News!

January 1, 2026 by Sam Francis

A New Year message to our readers, partners, and supporters

As we begin a new year, we'd like to wish all our readers the very best for the months ahead – success in your professional work, stability and progress in your businesses, and good health and happiness in your personal lives.

These are challenging times for anyone trying to make sense of technology, industry, and the broader economic landscape. Noise is abundant; clarity is not. Our aim has always been to cut through that noise and provide calm, independent analysis grounded in engineering reality rather than hype.

We have been covering robotics and automation for more than a decade – long before the sector became fashionable – and we intend to remain here long after today's trends and buzzwords have faded. That continuity, independence, and long-term perspective matter more than ever.

If you value thoughtful, technically grounded reporting, we ask sponsors and advertisers to consider supporting the site during this period. Your backing helps ensure that informed, credible coverage continues to exist in an increasingly crowded and confusing media environment.

Thank you for reading, and for being part of the journey. We look forward to the year ahead.