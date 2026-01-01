Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Holds Phone Call With President Of UAE

2026-01-01 02:01:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone conversation today with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

During the call, they reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.

The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

