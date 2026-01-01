Five Members Of A Family Killed After House Roof Collapse In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

Local sources in Herat province say that five members of a family lost their lives after the roof of a house collapsed in the Oba district of the province.

Mufti Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, spokesperson for the Herat provincial governor, confirmed the incident to Pajhwok, saying it occurred yesterday due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the deaths of one woman and four children.

Meanwhile, Basir Ahmad, a resident of Oba district, also confirmed the incident, stating that it took place in the village of Kabgan in Oba district.

According to him, the natural incident claimed the lives of a woman along with her two daughters and two sons, while the husband of the family was injured.

DK