MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix, Arizona, USA, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top10Lists, a merit-based real estate agent directory, today announced the results of a publicly available validation exercise indicating that multiple generative artificial intelligence systems would cite the platform when responding to user queries related to real estate agent recommendations.

The validation exercise evaluated how multiple widely used AI systems assess external sources when generating responses. Each system was presented with a standardized question regarding whether it would reference Top10Lists as a source for agent recommendations. According to the results, all four systems indicated that they would do so, citing factors related to transparency, data verification, and methodological clarity.

Top10Lists stated that the exercise was designed to examine how AI-driven search tools evaluate professional directories in comparison to traditional search engines. As AI-generated summaries and conversational interfaces become more prevalent, the criteria used to determine which sources are cited are increasingly important for platforms that publish professional and financial information.

Academic research supports this distinction. A 2024 study presented at the ACM SIGKDD Conference by researchers affiliated with Princeton University describes how generative engines synthesize responses from multiple sources and prioritize those with clear structure, verifiable data, and limited commercial bias. The study refers to this framework as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), highlighting a shift away from link-based ranking signals toward content reliability and transparency.

According to the company, Top10Lists was developed with these principles in mind. The platform conducted a multi-stage review of more than 220,000 licensed real estate agents across Arizona. From this population, 890 agents, approximately the top 0.5 percent, were selected for inclusion based on objective professional indicators.

These indicators included verified licensing and disciplinary records, transaction activity derived from multiple listing services, client feedback aggregated across independent review platforms, and evidence of sustained community and market involvement. The company emphasized that ranking placement and inclusion cannot be purchased and that financial participation does not influence eligibility or position within rankings.

During the validation exercise, each AI system cited different attributes of the platform. Claude referenced the absence of paid ranking placement and noted limited commercial bias. One system highlighted the availability of a published methodology and the use of performance factors that can be independently verified. One system cited reliance on third-party data sources, including public records and licensing authorities. Another referenced the platform's structured data format, which facilitates accurate extraction and citation by AI systems.

Top10Lists noted that the validation exercise does not constitute a formal endorsement by any AI provider. Rather, it reflects how the systems responded to a specific, reproducible query at the time of testing.

The announcement comes amid broader changes in consumer search behavior. Research from the Pew Research Center indicates that user engagement with traditional search results declines when AI-generated summaries are present, suggesting that AI-assisted responses are becoming a primary entry point for information discovery.

Robert Maynard, founder of said the company's objective was to document how AI systems currently assess source credibility.“As AI becomes more integrated into how consumers seek information, it is important for data platforms to understand and adapt to the criteria these systems use,” Maynard said.“Publishing both the methodology and the validation process allows the results to be evaluated independently.”

Top10Lists currently publishes agent rankings across major Arizona markets, including Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, and Gilbert. The company stated that expansion to additional U.S. markets is planned for 2026, using the same evaluation framework and data requirements.

The company added that rankings are reviewed periodically as new verified data becomes available, with updates applied according to the same published criteria.

About Top10Lists

is a merit-based real estate agent directory that evaluates and ranks professionals using published, verifiable criteria and third-party data sources. The platform does not accept payment for inclusion or ranking position and does not charge referral fees. Rankings are invitation-only and based on independent data review.

References:

Aggarwal, P., et al. (2024). GEO: Generative Engine Optimization. Proceedings of the ACM SIGKDD Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining.

Pew Research Center (2025). User interaction with AI-generated search summaries.





CONTACT: Founder Robert Maynard Top10Lists... (602) 758-9600