263 People Held, Over 1,300 Cases Filed For Traffic Violations During New Year's Celebrations In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) A total of 263 people were arrested and around 1,301 cases were filed for traffic violations during the New Year's celebrations in Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

According to Kolkata Police sources, to maintain the law and order on the New Year's Eve, an active operation was conducted across the city, resulting in the arrest of 263 people for various offences.

A large quantity of prohibited items was also recovered during the operation.

Nearly four kg of illegal firecrackers were seized by the police, officials said.

Additionally, 16.95 litres of illegal liquor were confiscated from various parts of the city.

Besides maintaining the law and order, the Kolkata Police also kept a close watch on the city's traffic management on New Year's Eve.

Traffic checks were conducted throughout the night to prevent accidents and ensure public safety, officials added.

Cases were filed against several drivers for violating traffic laws while driving cars and motorcycles.

According to data shared by the Kolkata Traffic Police, a total of 1,301 incidents of traffic violations were recorded on New Year's Eve.

The highest number of violations involved triple riding -- 235 cases.

Action was taken against 480 people for riding motorcycles without helmets, officials said.

A total of 178 cases were filed for reckless driving in Kolkata.

Nearly 149 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, officials added.

Additionally, 259 more cases were registered for various other traffic violations.

The Kolkata Police said that this strict surveillance and active operation helped prevent any major untoward incidents in the city on New Year's Eve.

The police added that with the cooperation of the general public, law and order and traffic management were largely kept under control.

It has been announced that such strict measures will be maintained in the future to ensure the safety of the city's residents at the beginning of the New Year.

The surveillance will continue across the city later this month in view of the Gangasagar Mela camps, Republic Day celebrations and the International Kolkata Book Fair.