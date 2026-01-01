Why XRP Missed $5 In 2025 - 2026 Price Predictions Still Uncertain

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ripple's XRP Faces Challenges Despite Major Milestones in 2025

Despite a series of significant developments and optimistic signals for Ripple 's XRP in 2025, the cryptocurrency has struggled to meet expectations, witnessing a sharp decline from its peak price. After the resolution of the SEC lawsuit, multiple U.S.-based spot ETFs, and increased partnerships, XRP failed to sustain momentum, highlighting underlying demand issues and technical vulnerabilities.



Major bullish events in 2025 did not translate into sustained price gains for XRP, which fell over 50% from its highs.

Weak demand, low network activity, and declining trader interest signal deteriorating market sentiment.

Technical analysis suggests further downside risk into 2026, with some experts warning of a potential drop below $1. Despite positive institutional inflows into ETFs, retail investor enthusiasm remains subdued.

Key TakeawaysXRP's 2025 Performance vs. Milestones

Although Ripple faced several pivotal moments in 2025, XRP's price movement remained lackluster. The year began with XRP being proposed as a candidate for the U.S. Digital Asset Reserve, prompting a surge of over 30%. However, the subsequent executive order restricted the reserve to seized assets, limiting any real buy pressure. This dashed hopes for a broader institutional backing that could have lifted prices significantly.

Later, XRP's legal victory over the SEC, which concluded with Ripple settling the lawsuit, did temporarily push the price to a seven-year high on July 18. Yet, this rally was short-lived, with the token losing 25% in less than two weeks. Optimism shifted towards institutional demand, particularly through the launch of spot ETFs in the U.S., which have seen continuous inflows totaling over $1 billion. However, this inflow has yet to ignite widespread trader enthusiasm or spark a bullish trend.

Looking into 2026, the outlook appears mixed. The number of daily active addresses on the XRP Ledger has plummeted by approximately 94% from its March peak, reflecting waning user engagement. Previously, the token experienced a 90% decline from its all-time high set in 2018, suggesting another potential downside could materialize if current technical signals persist.

The current technical landscape indicates XRP could face further declines, with critical support levels at the $1.85 to $1.80 range. If these give way, the next targets could be around $1.61, with a possible bounce zone near the $1.38 mark-areas where bulls could attempt to regain footing.

Analysts are divided. Veteran trader Peter Brandt warns of a double top pattern that may send XRP below $1 in the near future, while others, like Chad Steingraber, remain optimistic that sustained ETF inflows could drive the price from $2 to $10 in 2026. Despite the recent institutional interest, the overall sentiment remains cautious amid declining on-chain activity and technical vulnerabilities.

