Bengal: JP Nadda Likely To Chair BJP Organisational Meeting In Jan

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) After the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to West Bengal during the year-end, BJP President and the Union Minister of Health, J.P. Nadda, is likely to come to Kolkata this month to review the party's organisational preparedness for the assembly elections.

A state committee member of the party said that on January 8, Nadda will visit Kolkata to address a health-related seminar in the city.

“Samik Bhattacharya had specially invited Nadda to be present at an organisation meeting of the party on the same day and address the party workers,” he said.

He also added that if everything goes as planned, Nadda will be present at the closed-door organisational meeting of the party in Kolkata on that day and share his advice on the poll strategy for the assembly polls next year.

Political observers feel that the consecutive Bengal tours, first by the Union Home Minister and then by Nadda within less than a month, prove how seriously the saffron camp is taking the assembly elections in West Bengal next year.

In his year-end three-day visit to Kolkata, the Union Home Minister gave some crucial advice to the state leadership of the BJP on how to go ahead with the preparations and campaign for the assembly polls next year.

The most crucial advice was to constantly counter Trinamool Congress's propaganda, which is spreading fear and panic among voters from the Matua community about their potential loss of voting rights following the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

He also directed the core state leadership to organise regular interaction programmes with the Matua community voters, assuring them protection of their voting rights and allaying their fears in the matter.

Besides giving specific instructions on the Matua issue, the state committee member said, the Union Home Minister had also directed the state leaders to constantly counter the propaganda of CPI(M)-led Left Front and a section of the state Congress leaders in West Bengal of a clandestine understanding between the top leadership of BJP and Trinamool Congress.