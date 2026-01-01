MENAFN - Pressat) SocialBox directly eliminates these barriers, enabling secure reuse before IT disposal-ideal for central London offices in areas like Westminster and UK-wide -- The long starting solutions from SocialBox boosts social impact and reduces emissions for London companies.LONDON, England, UK, 1st January 2026: A recent SocialBox Survey revealed that 60% of UK Firms Want to Boost Social Impact but Lack Surplus IT Hardware. Recognising also that data privacy is a persistent top concern, the SocialBox team reconfirmed this finding in a December 2025

SocialBox, a London-based Community Interest Company, addresses these barriers head-on with secure, certified data wiping adhering to NIST 800-88, ISO 27001 principles, and over 20 global standards-providing certificates.

New year and new opportunities to reduce emissions increase impact for London companies --

London companies -- As the new year begins, London companies have a fresh opportunity to lower their Scope 3 emissions. Reusing a single laptop with SocialBox can save approximately 310 kg to 316 kg of CO2-more than double the environmental benefit of recycling, which is an energy-intensive process.

According to SocialBox a London based community interest company -- 3 out of 5 companies want to boost their social impact but lack surplus IT hardware to donate. In response, SocialBox introduced Impact Plans, allowing businesses to increase impact by supporting SocialBox community interest company using PR or ESG budgets instead of physical tech items.

physical tech items. Learn more now by visiting:

These plans fund critical initiatives, such as tech labs and CompTIA+ training programs for formerly homeless individuals and older people in isolation.

"Our long-standing solutions turn redundant technology into lifelines for education and employment," said a SocialBox spokesperson. "We are calling on London businesses to 'Call SocialBoxBiz Before You Scrap It' so we can check what items can still be reused before IT disposal and recycled takes. increasing impact for companies and helping those those who need it most and can not afford any computer hardware or software".

Learn more about how your organization can participate by visiting:

Pictures and more from:

About SocialBox

SocialBox is a community interest company helping London and UK businesses meet impact goals.

### ####