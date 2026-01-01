Salamair To Launch Direct Flights To Medan, Indonesia

Dhaka: Oman's budget carrier SalamAir will launch its first-ever direct service to Southeast Asia with twice-weekly flights from Muscat to Medan, Indonesia, starting July 3, 2026, the airline said.

The route marks SalamAir's expansion into high-growth, underserved markets and is aimed at boosting tourism, trade and workforce mobility between Oman and Indonesia.

Medan, the capital of North Sumatra, is a growing tourism and business hub and serves as a gateway to Lake Toba and the Bukit Lawang rainforest, while also playing a key role in Indonesia's palm oil, rubber and agricultural industries.

The new service will allow passengers to connect via Muscat to destinations across the Gulf, Middle East and Africa, including Jeddah, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait, Sharjah, Baghdad, Beirut, Tehran, Nairobi and Salalah.

“Launching Medan reflects our strategic approach to network expansion, connecting high-demand markets that have been underserved,” said Steven Allen, SalamAir's Chief Commercial Officer, adding that Indonesia is a key market for tourism, trade and workforce movement.

Indonesia's Ambassador to Oman, Mohamad Irzan Djohan, said the route would strengthen trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The Muscat–Medan service supports Oman Vision 2040, which aims to expand international connectivity, grow tourism and position the sultanate as a regional aviation and logistics hub.

-B