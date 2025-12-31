Qatar Olympic Committee Unveils Sport Events Calendar For 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has officially announced today its comprehensive calendar of sports events and competitions for 2026. The calendar features 83 championships, including 39 international events, 16 world championships, 10 Asian tournaments, three GCC competitions, one Arab championship, and 14 domestic events, scheduled throughout the 2026 sporting season.

The sporting calendar kicks off in January 2026 with a distinguished series of events, led by the First Tour of HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix, followed by the WTT Contender and the Second Tour of HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix. This month also features the Asian Shotgun Cup 2026, the fourth edition of the International Series Qatar Golf Championship, Doha FIP Promises Padel Tournament, the third and fourth Tours of HH the Father Amir Cup Equestrian Prix, Qatar Fencing Grand Prix (Epee), the first PSA Qatar Satellite Squash Tournament, WTT Youth Star Contender and Doha FIP Padel Bronze Tournament, setting an energetic and prestigious start to the season.

Sporting momentum continues in February with Qatar Masters Golf Championship, Qatar TotalEnergies Open, alongside celebrations of the National Sport Day, held in parallel with the QOC Half Marathon.

The month also includes HH the Amir's Sword International Equestrian Festival, 2026 Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Doha International Basketball Tournament, CHI Al Shaqab, and the Second Satellite Squash Championship, highlighting Qatar's rich diversity of sporting disciplines.

In March, Doha hosts elite international events, including the Second Window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Qualifiers, Longines Global Champions Tour, Al Shaqab Cup, VW-Beach Pro Tour Elite16, Qatar Olympic Committee Equestrian Cup and the highly anticipated Finalissima match between Argentina and Spain, making March one of the most competitive months on the calendar.

April features a vibrant mix of local and international championships, headlined by Qatar Basketball Cup Final, Qatar Equestrian Federation Cup, and the 40th Amateur Qatar Open Golf Championship. The month also includes Qatar Volleyball Cup Final, GCC Tennis Championships (U12–16), Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel Tournament, the Closing Ceremony of the Girls' Olympic Schools Program, FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, Qatar Handball Cup Final, Amir Cup Volleyball Final, eFIBA World Cup, Amir Handball Cup Final, the first ITF Qatar Junior Tennis Championship, Amir Basketball Cup Final, and the Closing Ceremony of the Boys' Olympic Schools Program, making April one of the busiest months of the season.

The spotlight in May turns to football with HH the Amir Football Cup Final and Qatar Football Cup Final, alongside the Qatar Junior Open Squash Championship, the Second Qatar ITF World Tennis Junior Tour, the West Asia Beach Volleyball Tour (Men and Women), Diamond League Athletics Meeting, the first and second Asian Junior Tennis Championships, FIBA U23 3x3 Youth Basketball League, PSA World Bronze Seniors Tournament, and Asian Beach Volleyball Tour, sustaining Qatar's sporting momentum regionally and internationally.

In May 2026, the State of Qatar will host the 4th GCC Games, welcoming elite Gulf athletes who will compete across 18 sporting events, held in nine premier sports venues

June and July host major events including the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, celebrations of Olympic Day, and the third Window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Qualifiers, further reinforcing Qatar's leadership in hosting premier international competitions.

In August, Doha welcomes 2026 FIVB U17 World Volleyball Championship, alongside the fourth Window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, continuing Qatar's successful track record in staging global sporting events.

September features 2026 FIBA Asia U18 Cup, 2026 FISU World University Weightlifting Championship, and QTerminals Qatar Classic 2026, reflecting Qatar's strong commitment to youth development and sporting excellence.

Sporting action continues in October with PSA 4 Challenger Senior Tournament, the sixth Qatar Open Taekwondo Championship, and the first international junior tennis tournaments, underlining Qatar's growing influence on the global sports stage.

November stands out with a packed schedule, including the Youth Games, the World Padel Championship, ISSF World Shooting Championship, PSA 5 Challenger Senior Tournament, the Third Asian Junior Tennis Championship, 2026 T100 Triathlon World Championship Final Qatar, the second Doha FIP Padel Bronze Tournament, the fourth Asian U14 Tennis Championship, the Second Doha FIP Promises Padel Tournament, the 45th Arab Men's Golf Championship, and the fifth Window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Qualifiers, making it one of the most eventful months of the season.

The sporting calendar concludes in December with the first and second ITF Qatar Men's Tennis Championships, the 11th Qatar International Weightlifting Cup, the 3x3 Basketball World Tour, and the 10th GCC Golf Championship for Juniors (U16), the 5th for Boys (U13), the 9th for Women, and the 3rd for Girls (U13), bringing the 2025–2026 season to a remarkable close.

On this occasion, Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director of the Sports Sector at the Qatar Olympic Committee, affirmed that the approval of the 2026 sports events calendar comes within the framework of integrated institutional planning for the sports sector, reflecting the scale and diversity of sporting activity scheduled throughout the new year.

He explained that the calendar includes 83 championships, comprising world, international, continental, GCC, and domestic events, prepared in accordance with precise organizational and technical standards, ensuring coordination with national federations and relevant stakeholders, optimal utilization of sports venues, and enhanced efficiency of implementation throughout the year.

He added that the calendar serves as a key reference for the sector's operations during the year, contributing to the unification of planning, implementation, and monitoring mechanisms among the various concerned entities.

It also provides an opportunity to strengthen integration with the Qatar Olympic Committee's strategic programs, support the readiness of national federations, and ensure the sustainable hosting of events in line with the highest organizational and technical standards, in alignment with the overarching objectives of developing the national sports ecosystem.