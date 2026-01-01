Gujarat Sets Up Core Committee, Task Force To Shield Energy Infrastructure From Cyber Threats

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 1 (IANS) In a proactive move to safeguard the State's energy infrastructure from potential cyber attacks, the Gujarat government has constituted a Core Committee and a Task Force under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Energy Minister Rishikesh Patel. The initiative aims to prepare Gujarat's energy sector against emerging cyber threats arising from the increasing adoption of modern and digital technologies.

With smart meters, smart grids, and SCADA systems now integrated into the State's 24x7 power supply network, the risk of cyber intrusions has grown significantly. To address this, the Energy and Petrochemicals Department (EPD) has set up an 11-member Core Committee and a 19-member Task Force to assess vulnerabilities, review preparedness, and create a strategic road map for cyber security in the energy sector.

The committees will evaluate IT and cyber security mechanisms for critical infrastructure, review cyber policies, and examine incident response protocols. In addition, they will recommend improvements, develop a comprehensive cyber security framework, and implement measures including cyber drills, specialised training, and awareness campaigns.

Collaboration with academic institutions, industry experts, and national and State-level agencies will also be undertaken to ensure a coordinated approach.

This initiative aims to establish a robust, well-organised, and future-ready cyber security system, ensuring that Gujarat's energy infrastructure is resilient against evolving cyber threats while supporting uninterrupted power supply and industrial growth.

India faces a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, driven by the country's growing reliance on digital infrastructure, e-governance, and emerging technologies like Internet of Things, cloud computing, and smart grids.

Major challenges include frequent ransomware and malware attacks, phishing, data breaches, and advanced persistent threats targeting critical sectors such as energy, finance, healthcare, and Defence.

Limited skilled cybersecurity professionals, inconsistent regulatory enforcement, and low cyber awareness among individuals and small enterprises further exacerbate the risks. Additionally, nation-state attacks and cross-border cyber threats pose strategic risks, highlighting the urgent need for robust frameworks, threat Intelligence sharing, and a culture of proactive cybersecurity across both government and private sectors.