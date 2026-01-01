Biman Moves Guangzhou Operations To Terminal Three
Effective from January 22, 2026, all Biman flights operating on the Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka route will be handled from Terminal Three instead of the existing Terminal One.
The national flag carrier stated that the terminal change is being implemented in accordance with directives from the Guangzhou Airport Authority and is aimed at ensuring improved passenger convenience and enhanced service standards.
Passengers travelling from Guangzhou on or after January 22, 2026, are advised to: carefully check their tickets and boarding passes before proceeding to the airport, allow sufficient time to reach Terminal Three, and contact Biman's ground staff at the airport for any assistance or queries.
