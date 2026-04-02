403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 Now Available in the UAE with Industry-First Dual-Engine ANC
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Huawei today announced the availability of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 in the UAE, marking a new milestone in audio innovation. The latest flagship earbuds are now available for purchase through Huawei’s official online store as well as leading retail outlets across the UAE, at a price of AED 749.
Redefining the standards of noise cancellation, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 introduces the world’s first dual-engine Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system. While dual drivers have long been used to enhance sound quality in premium earphones, Huawei takes this concept further by applying it to noise cancellation. This breakthrough approach enables a more precise and adaptive noise-cancelling experience, delivering noticeably superior performance in real-world environments.
Double the quiet
The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 features the industry's first dual-engine AI noise-cancelling system, with two powerful drivers working independently. The ultra-linear dual-magnet unit cancels out the deep rumble of subways or traffic (below 300Hz), while the ultra-thin micro planar diaphragm unit filters out voices and background chatter in open offices (1kHz–8kHz). While most earphones have no issues isolating the lower frequency range, they struggle to deal with the mid to high frequency range. The microplanar diaphragm unit in the FreeBuds Pro 5 is specifically designed to cancel out this high-frequency noise.
It identifies the type and source of each noise, then precisely controls the ultra-linear dual-magnet unit and the ultra-thin micro planar diaphragm unit to emit targeted reverse waves across different frequency ranges.
With the combined precision of dual drivers, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 delivers noise cancellation performance at an entirely new level, improved to 220% compared to the previous generation, achieving a nearly 29dB average reduction across the full frequency range.
Intelligently adaptive
HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 brings together three intelligent features that work seamlessly to support your experience throughout the day.
With Awareness Mode, the microphones, with the help of AI, enhance natural ambient sound to let you listen to the world around you. Music plays while you stay aware of passing cyclists and traffic signals. If you are at the airport, announcements remain crisp and directional without pausing your media.
The Conversation Awareness mode makes short chats effortless. The FreeBuds Pro 5 automatically lowers the media volume and switches to Awareness Mode when you start speaking. Once the conversation ends, ANC turns back on, and the media volume is restored after 7 seconds, ensuring seamless interactions.
The Adaptive Volume fine-tunes playback to match your surroundings. Entering a noisy café, the volume intelligently increases to maintain clarity. When you step into a quiet reading room, it gently lowers so your audio remains balanced and comfortable, all without lifting a finger.
This adaptive ANC system adjusts in real time, from office to commute, busy street to silent space, helping you stay aware when it matters and immersed when it counts.
Clear conversations
There is another side to noise cancellation in earphones, which is about making your voice heard clearly during calls. Delivering clear calls in noisy environments requires more than just basic noise reduction. Unlike music playback or ambient filtering, call noise cancellation must isolate the human voice while actively minimising background distractions in real time.
With a combination of advanced hardware and intelligent processing, the FreeBuds Pro 5 delivers powerful call noise cancellation across real-world conditions. Three high-precision microphones detect ambient sound, while a bone-conduction microphone captures vocal vibration signals from the user. This allows the FreeBuds Pro 5 to isolate speech with exceptional clarity. Whether you're walking through a breeze or caught in the city rush, your voice stays consistent and confidently heard.
Ultimately, the groundbreaking dual-engine AI noise cancellation system serves up an unparalleled personal listening experience, from deep silence to crystal-clear calls, establishing HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 not merely as a pair of earphones, but as the new benchmark for intelligent, ultra-high-performance noise cancellation.
Redefining the standards of noise cancellation, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 introduces the world’s first dual-engine Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system. While dual drivers have long been used to enhance sound quality in premium earphones, Huawei takes this concept further by applying it to noise cancellation. This breakthrough approach enables a more precise and adaptive noise-cancelling experience, delivering noticeably superior performance in real-world environments.
Double the quiet
The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 features the industry's first dual-engine AI noise-cancelling system, with two powerful drivers working independently. The ultra-linear dual-magnet unit cancels out the deep rumble of subways or traffic (below 300Hz), while the ultra-thin micro planar diaphragm unit filters out voices and background chatter in open offices (1kHz–8kHz). While most earphones have no issues isolating the lower frequency range, they struggle to deal with the mid to high frequency range. The microplanar diaphragm unit in the FreeBuds Pro 5 is specifically designed to cancel out this high-frequency noise.
It identifies the type and source of each noise, then precisely controls the ultra-linear dual-magnet unit and the ultra-thin micro planar diaphragm unit to emit targeted reverse waves across different frequency ranges.
With the combined precision of dual drivers, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 delivers noise cancellation performance at an entirely new level, improved to 220% compared to the previous generation, achieving a nearly 29dB average reduction across the full frequency range.
Intelligently adaptive
HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 brings together three intelligent features that work seamlessly to support your experience throughout the day.
With Awareness Mode, the microphones, with the help of AI, enhance natural ambient sound to let you listen to the world around you. Music plays while you stay aware of passing cyclists and traffic signals. If you are at the airport, announcements remain crisp and directional without pausing your media.
The Conversation Awareness mode makes short chats effortless. The FreeBuds Pro 5 automatically lowers the media volume and switches to Awareness Mode when you start speaking. Once the conversation ends, ANC turns back on, and the media volume is restored after 7 seconds, ensuring seamless interactions.
The Adaptive Volume fine-tunes playback to match your surroundings. Entering a noisy café, the volume intelligently increases to maintain clarity. When you step into a quiet reading room, it gently lowers so your audio remains balanced and comfortable, all without lifting a finger.
This adaptive ANC system adjusts in real time, from office to commute, busy street to silent space, helping you stay aware when it matters and immersed when it counts.
Clear conversations
There is another side to noise cancellation in earphones, which is about making your voice heard clearly during calls. Delivering clear calls in noisy environments requires more than just basic noise reduction. Unlike music playback or ambient filtering, call noise cancellation must isolate the human voice while actively minimising background distractions in real time.
With a combination of advanced hardware and intelligent processing, the FreeBuds Pro 5 delivers powerful call noise cancellation across real-world conditions. Three high-precision microphones detect ambient sound, while a bone-conduction microphone captures vocal vibration signals from the user. This allows the FreeBuds Pro 5 to isolate speech with exceptional clarity. Whether you're walking through a breeze or caught in the city rush, your voice stays consistent and confidently heard.
Ultimately, the groundbreaking dual-engine AI noise cancellation system serves up an unparalleled personal listening experience, from deep silence to crystal-clear calls, establishing HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 not merely as a pair of earphones, but as the new benchmark for intelligent, ultra-high-performance noise cancellation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment