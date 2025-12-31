Devotees Throng Himachal Temples To Seek New Year Blessings

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Jan 1 (IANS) A large number of devotees assembled in different parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the first day of 2026, to express gratitude for the past and seek blessings for the future.

One of the busiest shrines in North India, the hilltop Naina Devi temple in the Bilaspur district saw a majority of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, according to temple officials.

The popular shrines of Chintpurni in Una district and Jwalaji and Brajeshwari Devi temples in Kangra district witnessed a huge rush.

“We are expecting a daily arrival of 15,000 to 20,000 devotees till this weekend,” an official at the Naina Devi shrine told IANS over the phone.

Meanwhile, security has been increased to manage the crowds at all prominent shrines, a senior police official told IANS here.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu have extended best wishes to the people.

The Chief Minister hoped the New Year would bring abundant happiness to everyone and serve as a symbol of renewed aspirations, fresh resolutions, and positive energy. He said the people of the state have stood shoulder to shoulder with the government while facing challenges. The state faced several disasters in 2025, but even then it was a year of development and achievements during which new benchmarks were set in the fields of education, health, agriculture and infrastructure from its own resources, besides the resolve and firm commitment of the government to eradicate“chitta”, a chemical narcotic, he said.

CM Sukhu assured that the government would continue to stand firmly for the welfare of the people and the fight for the overall interests of the state in the future as well.

In his message, the Governor hoped the New Year would bring peace, happiness and prosperity to every household and usher in new opportunities for progress and development.

He said the New Year“is a time for renewal of hope, positive thinking and collective resolve to build a stronger, healthier and more inclusive society”.

He urged residents, especially the youth, to adopt values of discipline, compassion and social responsibility and contribute actively towards a drug-free, healthy and prosperous state.