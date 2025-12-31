US Lawmakers To Tackle Market Structure Markup In January: Key Industry Changes

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Upcoming Consideration of US Digital Asset Market Structure Legislation Delayed Until Early 2026

The fate of the long-awaited digital asset market structure bill in the United States remains uncertain, with legislators now targeting early 2026 for its advancement. Following a period of legislative delays and political contention, key committees are preparing to revisit the proposed framework designed to regulate cryptocurrencies and related digital assets.



The US Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to consider a digital asset regulation bill in the second week of January, marking a significant legislative step after months of delays.

The bill, known as the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, aims to grant the Commodity Futures Trading Commission greater authority over digital assets, potentially fostering clearer regulatory pathways.

Legislative progress faces challenges, including concerns from Democratic lawmakers about decentralized finance and political hurdles tied to upcoming midterm elections. Prominent supporters, such as Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, are stepping back from re-election, potentially impacting the bill's momentum.

After months of legislative delays, the passage of a comprehensive digital asset market structure bill appears likely in early 2026, with key committees preparing for markup sessions in January. The legislation, which successfully passed the House as the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in July, seeks to clarify regulatory authority, primarily empowering the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and fostering a more transparent environment for digital assets.

The Senate version of the bill indicates an emphasis on closer cooperation between regulators like the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Such collaboration aims to create a balanced framework that accommodates innovative financial products while maintaining oversight. However, legislative prospects remain uncertain. Political concerns, especially regarding decentralized finance and broader election-year dynamics, could impede swift passage.

In addition, key proponents such as Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, a vocal supporter of cryptocurrency regulation, announced her decision not to seek re-election in 2026. Her departure could influence the bill's momentum, although she continues to advocate for legislative progress amidst her exit plans.

Despite these challenges, the upcoming committee hearings signal a renewed focus on establishing a regulatory structure that could provide clarity for industry participants and investors. Market observers remain watchful, recognizing that legislative outcomes will significantly influence the future trajectory of the crypto sector in the United States.

