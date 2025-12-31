The Art Of Beginning Again

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

2026 begins where the last year ended, shaped by consequence rather than escape.

The past year demanded honesty and forced decisions long deferred. Some years leave memories. This one left instructions.

There were long stretches when direction blurred. Decisions carried consequence, and effort often failed to show immediate return. Emotional fatigue became familiar. Progress felt distant, sometimes unreachable.

Still, life moved forward. Morning followed night without negotiation.

That persistence carried its own lesson. Continuing matters, even when confidence thins.

Strength emerged through modest choices: responsibility over avoidance, truth over silence, and patience under strain.

The year forced endings that hurt. Relationships faded, habits exposed their cost, and assumptions met their limits.

Letting go was necessary, if not graceful. In release, space opened for growth that had no other path.

Change arrived through reflection and acceptance. Learning personal limits became as important as recognizing ability. Vulnerability shifted from threat to guide. Mistakes lost their power to define and gained the power to instruct. Judgment sharpened, while perspective widened.