PERGOLUX Ends 2025 With U.S. Expansion, Smart Pergola Launch, And Roadshow Tour

Marking a Milestone Year of Growth & Expansion

Waterbury, Connecticut - Dec. 31, 2025 - PERGOLUX, the Scandinavian-designed outdoor living brand redefining the modern pergola, is closing out a landmark year marked by rapid U.S. expansion, the debut of its most advanced pergola yet-the S3 smart pergola-and the successful launch of its regional roadshow program.

The company's biggest milestone came with the October opening of its first West Coast showroom and light manufacturing facility in Montclair, CA. This operational hub strengthens PERGOLUX's logistics and supply chain capabilities across the Western U.S., allowing the brand to cut shipping times by up to 50% and offer expanded services to homeowners seeking premium, customizable outdoor structures.

“PERGOLUX is no longer just a European success story-it's now a force in American outdoor living,” said Tim Heneveld, Country Director of PERGOLUX North America.“From our showroom launch to our newest pergola line made for the American way of life, we've built real momentum heading into 2026.”

Earlier this year, the team introduced the S3 Series, a cutting-edge smart pergola designed with app/voice-controlled louvers, dimmable lighting, and modular accessories. The S3 quickly became the company's best-selling model in the U.S., driven by increasing demand for outdoor spaces that blend tech, wellness, and minimalist design.

To support awareness, PERGOLUX kicked off a new roadshow series, with pop-up activations in Austin and Los Angeles, allowing customers to experience pergolas in real-world environments. The tour featured on-site staff, refreshments, giveaways, and live demos. On a global scale, the brand surpassed 100,000 pergolas sold across 14 countries and reported 180% growth year-over-year, cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing names in premium outdoor living.

“What we're building is a lifestyle-one rooted in design, durability, and comfort,” added Heneveld.“We're proud of our 2025 growth, but even more excited for what's next.”

PERGOLUX enters 2026 with plans to expand its showroom footprint, increase manufacturing capacity, and grow its U.S. presence through regional activations and strategic partnerships.

“2025 was the year we proved we can scale without compromising who we are,” said Tim Heneveld.“We built infrastructure, launched smarter products, and met our customers where they live. The foundation is set, and 2026 is about accelerating-with purpose. We are excited for many new opportunities to offer our clients in 2026.”

About PERGOLUX

PERGOLUX is a premium outdoor living brand with roots in Scandinavian design and innovation. The company's pergolas are engineered for the American Lifestyle. Durable in winds of up to 165mph, PERGOLUX pergolas are built to withstand weather conditions from across the US. With locations in over 15 countries and over 100k customers worldwide, PERGOLUX is redefining what's possible in modern outdoor living.