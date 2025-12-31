Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTC: FCHDF) Positioned To Capitalize On The Copper Supply Tightness And Resilient Gold Markets Through Nevada Titan Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTC: FCHDF) and may include paid advertising.



Fairchild Gold is advancing exploration at its Nevada Titan Project, targeting high-grade copper and gold mineralization

The company operates at the intersection of precious and base metals, aligning with global demand for the modern age

The project entails historic mines, surface sampling, and geophysical targets consistent with a potential porphyry copper system Recent surveys and premium grade copper values of up to 34% Cu indicate a broad mineralized footprint at surface, strengthening the project's strategic positioning

Fairchild Gold (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTC: FCHDF) is intensifying its exploration efforts at the Nevada Titan Project, strategically positioning the company to capitalize on long-term trends in both the gold and copper markets. Tightening global copper supply, driven by increased demand from AI-powered data centers, renewable energy infrastructure, and electrification, has pushed global prices towards US$12,000 per metric ton, indicating a 35% year-to-date increase. However, gold continues to maintain high levels, consolidating within elevated trading ranges and underscoring its position as a reliable store of value. (ibn/Vlo3v ).

The Nevada Titan project, located 26 miles southwest of Las Vegas, features geological characteristics consistent with a potential porphyry-style system. Over the past year, Fairchild has identified a 1.5-kilometer discontinuous copper trend, accompanied by additional high-grade occurrences at strategic...

