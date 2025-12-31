Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Human Bean Drops New Drinks And Happy Hour To Match Resolution Vibes


2025-12-31 11:15:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medford, OR, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Bean is powering up 2026 with a trio of drinks designed for how you want to live this year - whether it's chasing that post-workout protein hit, needing clean energy to get past the 2pm slump, or just wanting something that tastes like a decadence in a cup.

Sweet Victory Bright® Energy is for the clean caffeine crowd. Sugar-Free Bright Energy is elevated with Sugar-Free Watermelon and Coconut flavors. It's sparkling, it's refreshing, and it's perfect for those who want sustained energy without the jittery aftermath - or the guilt.

Protein Power Brew is the wellness enthusiast's dream. Thirty-two grams of protein in a cold brew? Yes, actually. This isn't some plain protein shake - it's creamy, caffeinated, and doubles as a post-gym reward and mid-morning pick-me-up. Fuel for the body and goals, all in one sip!

Salted Gold Whole Milk Latte is giving cozy, indulgent energy this winter. Topped with real Heath® toffee crumbles, this whole milk latte with Sea Salt Caramel and English Toffee flavors makes for a rich, sweet treat that takes“pick-me-up” to delicious new levels.

"Our customers aren't one-dimensional, and these New Year drinks aren't either," says Claire Mealy, Senior Manager of Innovation at The Human Bean. "These releases are all about meeting customers where they are in 2026 - their goals, their mood, and their fuel for the day. They're all highly customizable, which means ice, heat, protein, sugar-forward or sugar-free are all on the table."

And because Mondays: Every Monday in January is Happy Hour at The Human Bean! Get $1 off any food or drink order from 12pm to 5pm at all locations across the U.S. Start the week right, save some cash, and bring a friend to try all that The Human Bean is serving up to recharge the season (and the year ahead).

The New Year, new-you lineup is available from January 1 through February 24, 2025 at The Human Bean locations nationwide.

For more information about The Human Bean and to find a location near you, visit thehumanbean or follow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 24 states.

Learn more atText>.


