Gulf Nations Offer Support For Yemen's Government And Saudi Security

MENAFN - AzerNews) Gulf and Arab countries on Tuesday offered their support for the internationally recognized government in Yemen, after the UAE withdrew its forces from the country,reports, citing Arab News.

It came after the military coalition supporting Yemen's government carried out airstrikes targeting a shipment of weapons and vehicles destined for southern separatist forces. The shipment arrived in the port of Al-Mukalla on two vessels that traveled from Fujairah in the UAE.

Early on Tuesday, shortly after the airstrikes, Rashad Al-Alimi, the head of Yemen's presidential council, told Emirati authorities to withdraw their troops from Yemen within 24 hours.

Saudi authorities said the separatists, who operate under the Southern Transitional Council and are supported by the UAE, pose a direct threat to the Kingdom's national security, and regional stability, after recently seizing territory in the governorates of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra.

Authorities in Qatar said they were following the developments “with keen interest.” The country's foreign ministry said Doha fully supported the legitimate government in Yemen, and stressed the importance of preserving the country's unity and safeguarding the interests of the Yemeni people.

It added that the security of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council member states“constitute an inseparable part of the security of the State of Qatar, reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties and shared destiny that unite the GCC states.”

The ministry also commended Saudi Arabia and the UAE for statements“which reflect a commitment to prioritizing the interests of the region.”

Kuwait also offered its“unwavering support” for Yemen's government and said the security of Saudi Arabia and GCC was the basis of its own national security. Its foreign ministry praised the“responsible approach” taken both by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Bahrain, which currently chairs the GCC, said it had confidence in the leaderships of Saudi Arabia and the UAE“and their ability to contain any differences in viewpoints within the framework of a unified Gulf.”

The nation's foreign ministry offered“unequivocal” support for regional and international initiatives designed to help achieve a comprehensive and lasting political solution in Yemen.

Egypt said it had full confidence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE “to handle the current developments in Yemen with wisdom.” Efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement for Yemen will continue, it added.