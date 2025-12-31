PSD Reviews 2025 Security, Humanitarian And Community Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reviewed the key achievements of its various units and formations during 2025 in the security, humanitarian, and community fields.The PSD affirmed its continued commitment to its national duty of protecting security and stability and providing services to citizens and residents efficiently.In a comprehensive statement issued Wednesday, the PSD highlighted the continuous, round-the-clock work. Operations and Control Department dealt with approximately 7 million phone calls and nearly 5 million reports, reflecting the "significant responsibility placed on police personnel."During the year, the Gendarmerie Forces Command carried out 41,000 operational and humanitarian activities, while the Civil Defense Department responded to more than 70,000 fire and rescue incidents and provided ambulance services to approximately 485,000 cases, demonstrating its rapid and effective response to emergencies.On the criminal front, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) handled 11,780 criminal cases, solving 11,183 of them at a 95% detection rate.The department also solved 74 murder cases and dealt with 27,000 cybercrimes, which contributed to strengthening the justice system and reinforcing a sense of security and reassurance within the community.In the area of??drug control, the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) continued its intensive efforts by handling nearly 22,000 cases related to drug trafficking, possession, and use.During these operations, the AND seized 3 tons of hashish, 31 million Captagon pills, 4 kilograms of cocaine, 101 kilograms of crystal meth, 119 kilograms of marijuana, and 10 kilograms of synthetic cannabis powder.As part of its service development efforts, the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department processed approximately 5 million transactions during 2025.The department also expanded its mobile service stations to facilitate service delivery to citizens in their locations.Meanwhile, General Directorate of Residency and Borders recorded 20,340,022 passengers, while the Bridges Security Department registered 1,898,454 travellers.In the area of??traffic safety, the PSD "prioritized" development of its traffic strategies. Specialized departments intensified their field and monitoring efforts to reduce traffic accidents by implementing a comprehensive traffic strategy nationwide. This strategy resulted in a 6.8% reduction in traffic fatalities compared to 2024.Additionally, 9,000 awareness lectures were conducted, and 300 training courses were implemented.