Sudan Surpasses Gold Production Goals
(MENAFN) Sudan achieved a remarkable milestone in 2025, producing 70 tonnes of gold and surpassing its annual target, according to the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC).
In a statement shared on Facebook, the government-owned enterprise revealed that output reached 113% of the planned quota, marking “the highest production level in the past five years.”
The company further disclosed that public revenues climbed to 1.087 trillion Sudanese pounds (approximately $426 million) in 2025, amounting to 132% of the yearly objective.
These figures were presented during a board meeting chaired by Minister of Minerals Nour El-Daem Taha, who commended the organization’s achievements despite persistent difficulties.
He urged the SMRC to “redouble efforts during 2026 to continue the path of achievements,” while stressing the importance of integrating national mining development projects into the upcoming year’s agenda.
Between January and October 2025, the SMRC had already produced 53 tonnes of gold, generating $909 million in exports.
This impressive performance was recorded even as the East African nation remained mired in a violent civil war that has lasted for more than two years.
