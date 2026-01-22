Azerbaijanus Trade In 2025 Falls From 2024 But Remains Above Earlier Years

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In 2025, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and the United States (USA) reached 1.557 billion USD, according to the State Customs Committee. This was 196.3 million USD (11.2%) less than in 2024, reflecting a contraction in bilateral trade, Azernews reports.

The USA accounted for 3.15% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover in 2025, making it the 6th largest trading partner for Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

Exports from Azerbaijan to the USA amounted to 61.8 million USD in 2025, which was 73.2 million USD (about 2.2 times) lower than in 2024. Meanwhile, imports from the USA to Azerbaijan totaled 1.495 billion USD, down by 123 million USD (7.6%) from 2024, placing the United States as the 4th largest source of imports for Azerbaijan.

For context, in 2024, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the United States was notably higher than in 2025. According to trade reports, overall trade with the USA in 2024 reached around 1.75 billion USD, driven by growth in both exports and imports from the previous year.

Looking further back, trade between Azerbaijan and the USA in 2023 was significantly lower than in 2024 and 2025 as the broader expansion in trade from that year preceded the peak seen in 2024. (Detailed bilateral figures for 2023 were lower than 2024 levels based on historical trends from State Customs Committee data on overall foreign trade growth)

At the national level, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade in 2025 was valued at 49.423 billion USD, up 3.8% from the previous year. Of this, 25.043 billion USD were exports and 24.380 billion USD were imports.

Exports declined by 5.7%, while imports rose by 15.8%. As a result, the foreign trade surplus shrank to 663 million USD, down sharply from the prior year.