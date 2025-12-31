Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anthony Joshua Gets Injured in Car Accident in Nigeria

2025-12-31 08:23:50
(MENAFN) British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious traffic accident in southwestern Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his team members, according to officials in the country.

The incident occurred around midday on Monday when a Lexus SUV carrying Joshua struck a stationary commercial Sinotruck along a major highway in Ogun State, near Lagos.

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reported on X that “two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.”

Joshua’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, confirmed that the deceased were his close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

The organization added, “Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.”

Authorities in Ogun State also verified the crash, noting that Joshua had been seated “in the rear of the vehicle” and suffered “minor” injuries.

MENAFN

