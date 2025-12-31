403
Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit China this week
(MENAFN) Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to travel to China later this week for a three-day visit, Chinese officials announced Wednesday.
The trip, beginning Friday, is taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
During the visit, the two diplomats are scheduled to hold the seventh round of the China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
China and Pakistan maintain a close partnership, described as “all-weather strategic cooperative partners,” with bilateral trade between the two nations totaling approximately $23 billion.
