Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit China this week

Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit China this week


2025-12-31 08:10:56
(MENAFN) Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to travel to China later this week for a three-day visit, Chinese officials announced Wednesday.

The trip, beginning Friday, is taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the visit, the two diplomats are scheduled to hold the seventh round of the China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China and Pakistan maintain a close partnership, described as “all-weather strategic cooperative partners,” with bilateral trade between the two nations totaling approximately $23 billion.

MENAFN31122025000045017640ID1110543113



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search