MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The nation on Friday paid rich tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the world witnessed how India responded to the strike.

In a post on X, Modi remembered the“brave heroes” who laid down their lives, saying their devotion and service remain etched in the country's collective consciousness and continue to inspire every Indian.

Addressing a public meeting in poll bound Assam, the prime minister said that after the terror attack, the entire world saw how India punished the terrorists. Referring to the retaliatory action that followed, he cited the Balakot airstrike carried out days after the attack. He also mentioned Operation Sindoor, undertaken after last year's terror attack in Pahalgam, as evidence of India's firm response to terrorism.

Modi took a swipe at the Congress, alleging that the party did nothing to strengthen national security and was instead mired in corruption during defence procurements.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at a rally in poll bound Puducherry, praised Modi's decisive leadership and resolute action against terrorism, hailing both the Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid homage to the slain personnel, saying their sacrifice will forever remain in the nation's memory.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the soldiers' indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation would always be remembered. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute, stating that the nation remains indebted to the martyred soldiers for their supreme sacrifice.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the soldiers' unwavering commitment, unparalleled bravery and selfless service will continue to inspire every citizen.

Chief ministers across party lines also honoured the martyrs. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saluted the CRPF jawans who were victims of the attack. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described their sacrifice as a proclamation of India's invincible resolve against terrorism. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said February 14 should also be remembered as a day symbolising the highest form of love, love for the nation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also paid homage, terming the soldiers' sacrifice an enduring symbol of unity and national security.

In Jammu and Kashmir, senior leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party visited Lethpora in Pulwama district and laid floral tributes at the site of the attack. The party criticised certain regional political outfits for not participating in the homage ceremony.

The Pulwama attack occurred on February 14, 2019, when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force on the Srinagar Jammu national highway, killing 40 personnel. Days later, India launched an airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan in response to the attack, marking one of the most significant cross border military actions in recent years.

Terrorism Is Humanity's Greatest Enemy: HM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, asserting that terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity and India is firmly determined to eradicate it completely.

In a message posted on X, Shah said the country would always remain indebted to the courage, dedication and sacrifices of security forces and agencies that confront terrorism.

“Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, and India is firmly determined to eradicate it completely,” he said.

The Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019, when a suicide bomber affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a bus carrying personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, killing 40 jawans.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes on terror training camps in Balakot in Pakistan in what was described as a retaliatory action against the perpetrators.

Valiant Sacrifice Will Forever Inspire: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

In a post on X, Sinha said,“Humble tributes to the valiant martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. Their unwavering commitment, unparalleled bravery and selfless service to the motherland will forever inspire every citizen.”