S. Africa ambassador to UN denounces Israel’s recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) South Africa’s ambassador to the United Nations, Mathu Joyini, has criticized Israel’s recent decision to recognize Somaliland, calling it “ironic and cynical,” as stated by reports. She pointed to Israel’s continued refusal to recognize Palestinian statehood as a stark contrast to its recognition of the breakaway Horn of Africa region.
The session was convened at Somalia’s request following Israel’s announcement on December 26 that it had become the first UN member state to formally recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as independent. Although Somaliland has operated autonomously since 1991, no other country has granted it formal recognition.
