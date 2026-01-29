Pachmarhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued Check Forecast

Pachmarhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense fog is expected in Pachmarhi on January 30, with temperatures dropping to 6°C and a cold wave alert issued. Get the hour-by-hour forecast and travel advisory here

Pachmarhi will face severe cold again on Jan 30, 2026. The IMD predicts dense morning fog, causing low visibility. Min temp will be 6°C, max 17°C, with a chill all day.

Pachmarhi is one of MP's coldest spots. The min temp was 6.2°C on Jan 28, with similar weather expected on Jan 30. Cold winds from the northeast will add to the chill.

At 7 AM, the temp will be 7°C with dense fog. It will rise to 15°C by noon with light clouds. The weather may clear by 5 PM with a temp of 10°C. It will drop to 6°C by 10 PM.

Pachmarhi's AQI is moderate, but fog may reduce visibility at tourist spots. Roads could be foggy, so travelers from Bhopal should be cautious. The nearest airport is Nagpur.

A cold wave alert is in effect. Wear warm clothes and stay indoors. Drive slowly in fog and avoid trekking. A slight temperature rise is expected from Jan 31.