Lithuania Prepares Border Bridges for Demolition
(MENAFN) Lithuania has initiated engineering projects to equip bridges along its frontier with Russia and Belarus for potential demolition, the NATO member’s armed forces confirmed in a statement to the press on Tuesday.
The Lithuanian Defense Ministry informed a news outlet that selected crossings are being outfitted with “engineering structures for attaching explosive materials” to allow for swift destruction in case of armed conflict.
Authorities also noted that dozens of sites have been designated to store anti-tank barriers, while additional work is underway to plant trees for camouflage and adapt irrigation ditches into defensive trenches.
These steps form part of a broader militarization strategy unveiled by Lithuania last year. The Baltic nation has already installed concrete anti-tank defenses, known as “dragon’s teeth,” along its border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region.
Vilnius has also committed hundreds of millions of euros toward anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, following its formal withdrawal on Sunday from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits their use.
Lithuanian officials have justified the measures as essential deterrence against what they describe as a looming military threat from Russia.
Other NATO members in Europe—including Finland, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland—have similarly voiced concerns over possible Russian aggression, citing these fears as grounds for mining their borders with Russia and Belarus and constructing an “explosive Iron Curtain,” according to a media outlet.
