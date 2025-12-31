403
Iran Narrows U.S. Talks to Nuclear Matters Only
(MENAFN) Iran declared Monday that diplomatic engagement will be deployed strategically to protect national priorities, while clarifying that current dialogue with the United States remains exclusively focused on nuclear matters.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei delivered the statement during his weekly media briefing, reinforcing that Tehran has consistently maintained diplomatic channels and regards them as vital tools for pursuing national objectives under suitable circumstances.
Addressing recent comments from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani about Baghdad's initiatives to broker direct negotiations between Iran and the United States, Baghaei said Iraq's concern for regional security and stability was "commendable."
He added that Iran welcomes sincere efforts by neighboring countries aimed at reducing regional tensions, but emphasized that the initiation of any negotiation process requires adherence to proper diplomatic procedures.
Concerning the present status of Iran-U.S. communications, Baghaei said that the official communication channel through the interest sections in Switzerland and Washington remains active, noting that there is currently no need to establish additional channels.
Iran and the United States held five rounds of indirect, Oman-mediated talks on Tehran's nuclear program earlier this year, and were preparing for a sixth round when Israel launched major surprise airstrikes on several areas in Iran on June 13, including nuclear and military sites. The strikes killed senior commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.
On June 22, U.S. forces bombed Iran's three nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.
