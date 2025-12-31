Bribery Racket In CGST Office, Jhansi Busted IRS Officer Among Five Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Jhansi, Dec 31 (IANS) In a significant anti-corruption drive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a bribery network operating within the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) office in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The agency arrested a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, identified as Deputy Commissioner Prabha Bhandari (2016 batch), along with two Superintendents, an advocate, and the owner of a private company; Ajay Sharma, Anil Kumar Tiwari Superintendents CGST, (Jhansi), Naresh Kumar Gupta GST Advocate (private person) and Rajendra Kumar Mangtani owner of Jai Ambey Plywood.

The operation, launched on December 30, stemmed from allegations of demanding an undue advantage of Rs 1.5 crore.

The accused officials allegedly sought the bribe to extend favours to private firms involved in GST evasion cases, compromising ongoing probes and settlements.

CBI teams laid a meticulous trap, catching the two Superintendents red-handed while accepting Rs 70 lakh in cash. This amount was reportedly received on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner, who orchestrated the demand.

Following the arrests, extensive searches at the residences and premises linked to the accused yielded substantial recoveries: approximately Rs 90 lakh in additional cash, property documents, jewellery, and bullion.

The total cash seized has reached Rs 1.60 crore, with searches underway to uncover more assets.

Sources indicate the racket involved collusion between tax officials, legal intermediaries, and private entities to manipulate GST proceedings for monetary gains.

The arrests highlight persistent challenges in maintaining integrity within tax administration, despite reforms post-GST implementation.

The accused, including the IRS officer, are set to be produced before the competent court after mandatory medical examinations.

The CBI has emphasised that the probe is ongoing, with potential for more revelations and attachments of illicit properties.

This crackdown underscores the agency's zero-tolerance stance on corruption in public offices, especially in Revenue Departments handling high-stakes tax matters.

It serves as a stern warning amid growing scrutiny over transparency in GST enforcement.