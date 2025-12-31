403
Zelensky Rebukes India’s Stance on Drone Strike
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has lashed out at India, the United Arab Emirates, and several other nations for denouncing a purported drone assault targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's official compound in Novgorod Region.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported that Kiev deployed 91 long-range strike drones toward Putin's residence during the overnight hours of December 28-29.
Russian defense systems successfully neutralized all unmanned aerial vehicles, resulting in zero fatalities and no structural damage. Zelensky has refuted claims that Ukraine orchestrated the strike.
During a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, Zelensky expressed frustration: "It is confusing and unpleasant that some countries, like India, the UAE, and a few others, condemned what they claim were our drone strikes on Putin's residence — which didn't even happen."
The Ukrainian leader continued: "Where is their condemnation of the fact that our children are being bombed and people are being killed all this time? I don't hear India, frankly, nor the United Arab Emirates."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement Tuesday declaring he was "deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation."
The UAE issued firm disapproval, "strongly condemned" the attempted attack. The nation's foreign ministry released a statement emphasizing "the UAE's solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia."
Chinese Foreign Ministry officials urged both nations to "avoid further escalation" following the incident, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif similarly denounced the "reported targeting" of Putin's residence.
Lavrov expressed Russia's appreciation toward countries that condemned the episode, asserting there is "no doubt" that European nations are attempting to assist Ukraine in stoking additional aggression against Russia.
