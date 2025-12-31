German Ambassador Assures Of Continued Support For Ukraine In His New Year Greeting
Thoms noted the resilience, determination, and courage that Ukrainians demonstrated in 2025 and are carrying into the coming year.
"Ukraine is courageously fighting for the freedom, dignity, and security of all Europe. We are strengthening the partnership between Germany and Ukraine and will continue to support you on the path to a just and lasting peace," he stated.Read also: German government says support for Ukraine not decreasing
As Ukrinform previously reported, Germany supplies Ukraine with about 65% of its energy equipment.
Photo: Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany
